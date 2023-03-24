Multiple injuries in two-vehicle crash near Hayfield Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash east of Hayfield on Friday morning left two people injured.

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area near 250th Ave. (County Rd. 13) and 720th St. around 8:00 a.m. on a report of a crash.

Deputies say a black Ford Escape was traveling southbound on 250th Ave. and a Saturn Sedan was traveling northbound when one vehicle crossed the center line with both vehicles ending up in the ditch. The Ford Escape was found upside down on its top when deputies arrived.

Mayo One was initially dispatched, but later called back.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with what law enforcement says are non-life threatening injuries.