Mayo Clinic in urgent need of Type O blood donations

(ABC 6 News) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program issued an urgent plea for healthy Type O blood.

Mayo Clinic says travel, vacations and hectic scheduling likely caused the drop off in donations.

Mayo is specifically looking for Type O blood, also known as the universal blood type, because it can be given to any patient. It’s is important when treating patients with cancer, liver damage and severe burns.

“When someone comes into the emergency room needing that red cell mass but we haven’t had time to do our testing, it’s the blood Group O red cells that get used first,” said Dr. Justin Juskewitch, associate medical director of the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program. “That’s why we’re having a shortage now.”

The program needs approximately 100 donors per day to maintain supply for the Rochester area. Rochester has two donation centers: the Northwest Blood Donor Center and the Hilton Building Blood Donor Center.

For more information about donating, visit the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program’s website. Call ahead at 507-284-4475 or walk in for a donation appointment.