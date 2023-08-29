Mason City’s East Park kayak launch having ribbon cutting Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – The East Park kayak launch in Mason City is having its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

At 10 a.m., city leaders will attend the celebration on the banks of the Winnebago River.

This will be north of the deer pen of East Park.

All members of the public are invited to the ribbon cutting celebration.

According to Pamela Stecker, the executive assistant to the city of Mason City, this launch adds to Mason City’s growing reputation as a recreational destination.