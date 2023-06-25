Mantorville’s Stagecoach Days weekend running strong

(ABC 6 News) – Mantorville’s annual Stagecoach Days enters into its final day on Sunday, with many events still running strong for the community to partake in.

According to its Facebook page, there are numerous events being held on Sunday:

Tractor pull from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside park.

Food trucks can be found from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverside park.

There will be stagecoach rides starting at 11 a.m. at the Opera House.

You can find community quilt painting at the Art Guild from 11 .m. to 4 p.m.

At the Mantorville Saloon, there will be a game of “mega bingo” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m. there will be a duck race also at Riverside Park.