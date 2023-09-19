Lane reduction on 6 Street Southwest bridge

(ABC 6 News) – Repairs to planter boxes on both sides of the 6 Street Southwest bridge over Highway 52 will occur Sept. 25 to 29.

One lane will remain open for both directions during repairs. Dedicated turn lanes will be closed on the impacted sides.

Work will occur on one side of the bridge at a time, beginning on the south side on Sept. 25.

Sidewalks will be completely closed on the side where construction is occurring.

6th Street Southwest east-bound construction 6th Street Southwest west-bound construction

(Credit: City of Rochester)