I-90 resurfacing closes lanes from Albert Lea to Alden

(MnDOT) – Motorists on Interstate 90 will travel in single lanes between Alden and Albert Lea and will encounter on-ramp detours from Highway 13 and Highway 109 beginning May 28 as road resurfacing begins.

Beginning Tuesday, May 28, I-90 westbound and eastbound traffic will travel in single lanes adjacent to each other in the eastbound I-90 lanes during the resurfacing work.

I-90 westbound on-ramps from Highway 13 and Highway 109 will be closed and detoured beginning May 28 through the completion of the project in November.

To access I-90 westbound from Highway 13: Go south on Highway 13, west on Freeborn County Road 46 (210th Street), north on Highway 22 and then use the ramp to I-90 westbound.

To access I-90 westbound from Highway 109: Go south on Highway 109 (S. Broadway Avenue), west on County Road 46, north on Highway 22 and then use the ramp to I-90 westbound.

The project is expected to be completed by November. To learn more about this project, go to MnDOT’s website where you can also sign up for email and text message updates.