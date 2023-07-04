Rochester residents escape early morning house fire

(ABC 6 News) – Early Independence Day morning, fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Southwester Rochester. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the house just after 5:00 am, with homeowners saying there was a fire in an upstairs bathroom.

Engine Company 3 Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly and limit damage to the immediate area of the bathroom.

All residents and pets were able to exit the home safely.

The Rochester Fire Department does want to remind homeowners to regularly inspect the bathroom and other exhaust fan appliances for the buildup of dust and lint, which can cause these units to overheat.