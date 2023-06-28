Grant funds walk audit in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A $2,500 grant from AARP will fund a walk audit in Rochester’s Slatterly Park neighborhood.

Age Friendly Olmsted County, in partnership with Rochester Family Service, will use the money to have people walk the neighborhood, looking to find areas that could have improved walkability.

Slatterly Park was chosen because it is the current neighborhood on the city’s sidewalk improvement schedule. This means the improvements suggested by the audit will take effect as quickly as possible.

“We just want to create an environment in our communities where people can get out and get from one place to the other on foot, and do so and have a good experience doing so, and do so safely,” said Age Friendly Olmsted County Coordinator Dave Beal.

The audit is planned for September 9th. The results will be presented to the city as added suggestions to its current improvement program.