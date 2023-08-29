Final four selected for Honkers Top Dog

(ABC 6 News) – Although the Northwoods League season is over, you can still take part in choosing who gets the hardware in 2023.

The Rochester Honkers have tallied up all of the votes, and the Final Four candidates for the Central Bark Rochester Top Dog of the Year have been chosen.

Candidates are Kimo Fukofuka, Nico Regino, Petey Craska, and Paul Schoenfeld.

You can vote via Facebook, X and Instagram, but be sure to cast your vote before 10:00 a.m. on Friday when the winner is announced.