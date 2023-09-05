EA Therapeutic Health to host free balance & mobility clinic

(ABC 6 News) – EA Therapeutic Health in Rochester will host a free balance and mobility education clinic on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The clinic will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at EA Therapeutic Health, located at 2530 N. Broadway Ave.

Registration is open until Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The free clinic will be provided by EA Staff and Volunteers made up of Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, and Nurses. Participants will learn steps that they can implement for themselves or a loved one to reduce falls, improve balance, and live safer and longer at home.

The clinic will last approximately one hour and will include recommendations and information that will make living a safe, healthy, and independent life possible as people age.

EA Therapeutic Health is a non-profit organization based in Rochester, MN with a mission to provide the physical rehabilitation and adaptive health and fitness solutions to children and adults in the community! They bring physical, occupational, and speech therapy along with specialized adaptive fitness and health coaching services to everyone in need of ongoing care in and beyond the traditional health care model. They believe everyone should have the best resources available to meet their unique health improvement goals including community access to highly skilled support personnel, innovative rehabilitation equipment otherwise only available in medical institutions, and the best in accessible facility design.