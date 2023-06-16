Dairy Night and Pawther’s Day with the Rochester Honkers

(ABC 6 News) – A fun packed weekend is in store at Mayo Field as the Rochester Honkers are holding two fan-favorite theme nights: Dairy Night and Bark in the Park!

Dairy Night, presented by the American Dairy Association will feature cow milking contests, baby cows, and a silent auction for game-worn cow jerseys! All proceeds from the auction benefit Channel One Regional Food Bank.

This year, the Bark in the Park game falls on Father’s Day, and has been rebranded as Pawther’s Day!

Presented by Leashes & Leads, dog are welcome to the park to cheer (or bark) on the Honkers. The between-inning games will feature Dogs vs. Dads games, including a hot dog eating contest.

Dairy Night is Saturday, June 17, first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Pawther’s Day is Sunday, June 18, first pitch is set for 5:05 p.m.