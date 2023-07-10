Northwoods League Umpire dies in crash while traveling to game

(ABC 6 News) –

Northwoods League UmpireConor McKenzie was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning on his way to work the game between the Wausau Woodchucks and the Madison Mallards. The other two members of the umpiring crew were injured in the accident but are in stable condition in an area hospital.

McKenzie had officiated more games than anyone else in league history. The Honkers will honor McKenzie on Monday night with a moment of silence before their math-up against the Bismark Larks.

Honkers Assistant GM Clint Narramore said of McKenzie, “Conor was a fair umpire on the field and a better man off the field. He was very friendly and had no problem explaining his calls to the coaches to give a better understanding of his view of a play or call. It was no coincidence he had the longevity he did, or why he was so very well-liked and respected. He will really be missed by all of us in Rochester.”