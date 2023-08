(ABC 6 News) – A Byron intersection is closing on Saturday due to construction.

The intersection of 10th Ave. NE and 20th St. will be closed for approximately one week, weather permitting, according to officials.

If you need to access the Community Gardens and Soccer Complex, you are asked to come from the west using County Road 5.

Officials say if you are unable to avoid the area, to use caution when near the intersection.