Austin City Council approves new cameras for the Bruins

(ABC 6 News) – With the city council’s approval formally secured following Tuesday night’s meeting, Austin’s Riverside Arena is set to get some big upgrades that will not only impact the team’s operation, but the fan experience as well.

City council members gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for the installation of a new camera system that will provide enhanced review ability for officials, the scoring table, team personnel, and fans.

The Pixellot Artificial camera will be installed ahead of the Bruin’s next season. The system will not only provide enhanced review capabilities for scoring plays and potential player discipline but also has a 180-degree panoramic view that can capture the entire surface of the ice.

The new camera system is part of a new requirement for every NAHL team within the league. The cost of the camera system itself will be covered by the NAHL, while the Bruins will be responsible for the cost of its installation.

But, despite the impending availability of the new camera system coming to the Riverside Arena, other teams who use the facility such as youth and high school hockey will not have access to the cameras.