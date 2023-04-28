$1.8 billion in workplace shutdowns because of menopause according to Mayo Clinic study

A Mayo Clinic study reveals the hidden costs of menopause in the workplace.

The research finds over 13 percent of women report at least one adverse work outcome due to menopause symptoms. That same study finds more than 10 percent of women say they missed work because of menopause.



The effect of those work slowdowns is estimated to cost around $1.8 billion.

As one Mayo Clinic researcher explains, there may be even more hidden costs that aren’t being factored into that number.



“$1.8 billion comes just if you look at how menopause symptoms are impacting the workforce in terms of days missed, but if you add to that the other things like retirement and quitting early and healthcare costs in the U.S. alone the estimated costs is actually $28 billion,” Ekta Kapoor said.



It is estimated in 2020 almost one billion women worldwide have reached menopause.