Local law enforcement to celebrate ‘Night to Unite’ in August

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) will visit area neighborhoods later this summer to help promote unity and pursue safer communities during ‘Night to Unite’, also known as ‘National Night Out’.

People from across the country will join forces with local law enforcement and first responders in the ‘Night to Unite’ event on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Other first responders, including from the Rochester Fire Department, will be visiting neighborhoods too.

RPD Police Chief Jim Franklin says, “We’re committed to delivering the highest level of public safety to the City of Rochester, but that requires all of us to work together. Night to Unite is a perfect opportunity for neighborhoods and law enforcement to come together, have some fun and support a common goal.”

Kevin Torgerson, Olmsted County Sheriff, adds, “We are very excited to fully swing into Night to Unite this year. The premise is to give neighbors and communities the chance get to know each other, increase awareness of crime, drug and violence prevention in their community and strengthen the relationship with their law enforcement. Plan your gathering today.”

Neighborhoods are encouraged to organize gatherings and register them by Thursday, July 27, HERE.

‘Night to Unite’ is traditionally held the first Tuesday in August.