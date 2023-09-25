Library event 75 years in the making

After a 75-year hiatus, the Rochester Public Library (RPL) staff decided to host an open house this October.

On Oct. 1, the library invites Rochester residents to visit for a day of crafts and games, volunteer opportunities, youth storytelling and “spooky stories for adults.”

Based on current staff memory and an article found from 1948, this will mark the first RPL open house in almost a century.

Since then, the library has made quite a few renovations to the facility, from a new skylight to air conditioning.

“We have made several space updates in the building, and we wanted to remind the community of all of the free things you can do at the library.” says RPL Head of Reference Sara Patalita, who also coordinated the Open House. “We look forward to welcoming people back who may have not visited us for a while.”

The event is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., regular library operations will remain available.