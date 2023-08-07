Level 2 predatory offender relocated to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 2 predatory offender’s change of residence.

Dale William Hodge, 66, is relocating to the 4000 block of 5th St. NW in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to RPD, Hodge has an extensive history of exposure and public masturbation.

Since the passage of the Registration Act of 1991, law enforcement has a right to know an offender’s residence or track their moves after his/her initial release from custody.

With the passage of the Community Notification Act, law enforcement now may share information with the public about offenders which creates an informed community that can engage with law enforcement to address any concerns and/or issues involving these individuals.

The individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court. RPD says the release of this information is to enhance public safety and protection and is intended to raise awareness, not fear.

RPD also says they may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor direct where he/she works or goes to school.