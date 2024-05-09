Letter carrier’s ‘Stamp out Hunger Food Drive’ returns Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Residents of southeastern Minn. can help feed those in need without leaving their homes Saturday as the ‘Stamp out Hunger’ food drive returns.

The drive is happening in Austin and surrounding areas, Albert Lea and Rochester.

On May 11, those wanting to donate to those suffering from food insecurity is asked to put non-perishable items in bags near their mailbox by 9 a.m.

Area letter carriers will then transport those donations to local food shelves.

“There’s an energy to it to, you know? You’re not only doing your job, but you’re helping other people too,” said Bob Rosel, Austin’s food drive coordinator. “It brings a sort of extra lift.”

Last year, letter carriers in Austin collected donations equivalent to more than 20,000 pounds of food.

In Albert Lea in 2023, carriers collected nearly 15,000 pounds of food that was then brought to food shelves in town.

Over the course of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive’s 32-year history, there has been more than 1.9 billion pounds of food, according to Scott Pirsig, the coordinator in Albert Lea.