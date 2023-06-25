Leave a light on for Jodi this weekend; investigators approach 28 years since Huisentruit’s disappearance

(ABC 6 News) – Investigators are approaching 28 years since the disappearance of news anchor Jodi Huisentruit on Tuesday and are asking community members to leave their lights on in her memory this weekend.

Tuesday, June 27, marks 28 years since Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news at KIMT-TV in Mason City, Iowa.

Huisentruit has never been seen or heard from since 1995.

No one has ever been arrested or charged in connection with the 27-year-old’s disappearance.

Those with the FindJodi investigative team say that, “We hope that by turning on lights again this year, it will remind people – especially in the Mason City area – that Jodi is still missing.”

People are being asked to leave a light on, or light a candle, to remember Huisentruit over the weekend.

FindJodi team members also say that people can used #LightsForJodi and #FindJodi on social media postings to raise awareness to her case.

Anyone with information about Jodi’s case can reach out to the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636. Information can also be provided to Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman: rherman@dps.state.ia.us