Grand jury votes to indict Trump; 1st ex-president charged with crime

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, told The Associated Press he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict Trump. The specific charges were not immediately made public.

The grand jury indictment of Trump, 76, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. It is likely to galvanize critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, said in a statement, “I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President.”

“Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning,” Cohen said. “Accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to [the district attorney’s office].”

This is a breaking news story. Watch here as we work to bring you the latest information.