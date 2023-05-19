Law Enforcement Memorial unveiled during ceremony

(ABC 6 News) – 41 fallen law enforcement officers from southeast Minnesota were honored.

Those names are engraved in the memorial to remember the officers who sacrificed their life while on duty.

Many gathered at Christ United Methodist Church to remember the lives and legacies of these officers.

41 roses represented the lives that were lost.

Captain Loring Guenther and Chief David J. Shipley were highlighted by law enforcement and loved ones during the program.

“Police Chief David Shipley who tragically lost his life on January 8th 1883,” Faribault Chief of Police John Sherwin said.

Guenther served 20 years with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office before he tragically died from a heart attack at the age of 43.

Stress from work was deemed as the most likely factor.

“Loring was smart, kind, generous and funny, he was full of energy that could bring a calmness to almost any situation,” his wife Debonie Guenther said.

Debonie, wanting everyone to check up on the officers well being with the following prayer.

“That they may go home safely and sanely at the end of each and every shift.”

Another name is Claremont Police Chief Gregory Lane who was shot and killed responding to a domestic assault in 1988.

“I don’t dwell on it, but sometimes I just need 5 minutes to dwell on it,” Sue Lange said.

Law enforcement and supporters marched to Soldiers field where the memorial is being constructed to have a look for themselves.

So far $426,000 has been spent on the project and they are about $100,000 away to complete it.

The memorial is expected to be finished next year.

If you want to donate, click HERE.