Law enforcement joins “Saturation Saturday” to keep drunk drivers off of the road this week

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) and volunteers are teaming up with law enforcement in the area for “Saturation Saturday” to stop drunk and impaired drivers from being on the road.

“Saturation Saturday” is an annual effort to saturate communities with facts, tips, extra patrols and sobriety checkpoints to keep people safe on the road.

This weekend kicks off one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and it comes at a time when traffic fatalities are at a 16 year high, according to MADD.

41% of these deaths happen during Labor Day weekend due to drunk driving.

Agencies like the Rochester Police and Zumbrota Police, among others, will be participating.