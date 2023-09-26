Lane reductions on 2 Street

Manhole inventory and assessment will take place on 2 Street on Sept. 27.

Work will begin at 9 a.m. on the east end of 2 Street and move westward. A work vehicle will park above the manhole in the street; traffic will shift around the vehicle and only around the vehicle, keeping at least one lane open in all directions.

Intersections impacted by this work include:

• 2 Street SE and 3 Avenue SE

• 2 Street SW and 18 Avenue SW

• 2 Street SW and 19 Avenue SW

Additionally, a bike lane on 2 Street SW from Highway 52 to 19 Avenue SW will be closed.