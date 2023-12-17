Juvenile charged after engaging law enforcement in high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – A juvenile has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly engaging law enforcement in a high-speed chase while driving a stolen vehicle in northern Iowa Saturday night.

According to the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 p.m. the Mason City Police Dept. received a stolen vehicle report for a 2003 Ford Taurus that had been stolen from a residence. Law enforcement then broadcasted a vehicle description and license plate information to surrounding agencies.

Around a half an hour later at 9:57 p.m., a Cerro Gordo County deputy located the stolen vehicle in Clear Lake near Highway 122 and North 40th Street.

With assistance from the Clear Lake Police Dept., the deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop, however the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit was initiated, according to the CGCSO.

Law enforcement says the driver drove west through Clear Lake on Highway 18 traveling at speeds of around 90 mph.

The vehicle continued west on Highway 18, allegedly reaching speeds of 105 mph at times whilst traveling though Ventura and Garner.

Officials with the CGCSO say the vehicle stopped at Highway 18 and Palm Avenue in Hancock County where the driver was arrested without incident.

According to the press release, the driver was a juvenile and was not recognized by the owner of the stolen vehicle. The driver’s name is not being released at this time.

The stolen vehicle was returned to the driver without damage.

The CGCSO says the juvenile was charged with theft 2nd degree a class D felony, and other charges relating to the driver not having a valid driver’s license, being in possession of alcohol, and failure to obey a traffic control device.

The juvenile has been referred to Juvenile Court Services for the criminal charges, according to the CGCSO.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the investigation.

The Clear Lake Police Dept., Iowa State Patrol CMV Unit, the Garner Police Dept., the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.