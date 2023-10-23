Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch completes construction on new cabin

(ABC 6 News)- Ironwoods Springs Christian Ranch celebrated the completion of new cabins on their property on Sunday.

The project was three years in the making.

Those with Ironwood say, “It took the time, talent, and treasure of countless volunteers, businesses, and contractors from our community to make this long-time dream of the ranch a reality.”

The cabin celebration started with a ribbon cutting by Stewartville’s Chamber of Commerce.

Officials with Ironwood say it was a day spent with good food and numerous opportunities to share just how miraculous the ranch has become and the hope for it in the future.