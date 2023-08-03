Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday this weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday is this weekend, a sign that back-to-school season is just around the corner.

Iowa’s sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and ends at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

No sales tax or local option sales tax will be collected on sales of certain clothing or footwear having a selling price less than $100.00.

Clothing is defined as “any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body.”

Items not included are watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear.

Businesses that are open on these days are required to participate.

For more information on Iowa’s sales tax holiday, CLICK HERE.

Meanwhile, Minnesota will not be having a sales tax holiday or tax free weekend in 2023, however clothing sales for general use is not taxable such as boots (except ski and fishing), caps and hats, jackets and coats, snowmobile suits, sweatshirts, t-shirts and jersey’s. Clothing accessories, sports or recreational equipment, or protective equipment are taxable, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.