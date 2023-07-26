International Owl Center plans new facility in Houston

(ABC 6 News) – The International Owl Center in Houston, Minn. is spreading their wings and looking toward the future by planning a new facility for their owls.

Currently, the International Owl Center works out of a rented building, they’ve been there for 8 years.

Now they want a change, to build their own facility that meets the needs for the owls.

Karla Bloem, the executive director for the International Owl Center, says the current space is tough to work in.

Space can be limited for owls and the visitors.

With the new space, the owls will be able to live on site. Currently, they live off site and commute to work each day.

This space allows for more programs to take place and have visitors experience walk through aviaries, it will benefit everyone.

“From our perspective for the birds it will be a million times better, for visitors it will be a zillion times better, and for staff it will be a million times better. We can handle a lot more visitors, that’s bringing more visitors into town,” Bloem said.

The cost of this project is over $10 million and will be completed in two phases.

The building plans to open in 2025 or 2026.

This new space will be built near Trailhead Park.

If you’d like to donate to the International Owl Center to help them with this new center, visit this link.

On August 4th, there will be a free open house at their current location to celebrate International Owl Awareness Day.

Plans to add a new owl to the ambassador staff is also expected to happen in the near future.