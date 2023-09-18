Impacts of Mayo Employee Appreciation Event
The Mayo Employee Appreciation Event will result in some road closures in the southwest area of Rochester from Sept. 23 to 27.
- September 23 to 27: 1 Avenue SW will be completely closed from Center Street W to the south side of the Peace Plaza. The Marriot drop off will remain accessible.
- September 25 to 27: 2 Avenue SW will be completely closed from Center Street W south to the turnaround. The Kahler loading zones will be temporarily shifted to Center Street W.
- September 26: 1 Avenue SW will be reduced to one lane from 2 Street SW to the south side of the Peace Plaza. Access to the Marriot drop off will be maintained by a flagger at the 2 Street SW and 1 Avenue SW intersection.
September 26 Street Layout
September 23 to 27 Layout
Event Layout
(Courtesy: City of Rochester)