“I want to be a part of that fix”; Rep. Peggy Bennett files for re-election

(ABC 6 News) – Minn. State Rep. Peggy Bennett (R-Albert Lea) has officially filed to seek re-election this fall to the Minn. House of Representatives in House District 23A.

House District 23A covers portions of Freeborn, Steele, Waseca and Faribault counties.

“It has been such a pleasure and honor to represent all of the good people of this southern Minnesota area,” Bennett said. “My great desire is to continue to work for our residents and for a better government that puts people before politics.”

“More than ever, we need government leaders that show respect, integrity, common sense, and a willingness to listen,” Bennett said. “We need a government that focuses well on the core responsibilities of the state like educating our children well, maintaining roads and bridges, and caring for our most vulnerable; a government that empowers communities through local control; and a government that stands up for the individual liberties that everyone deserves.”

Bennett resides in Albert Lea and is a retired elementary school teacher.

“After the tumultuous and disrespectful end to the 2024 legislative session, I am convinced even more how broken our government is and how much it needs fixing,” Bennett continued. “I want to be a part of that fix.”