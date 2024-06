(ABC 6 News) – Interstate 90 is closed between Worthington and US 75 just south of Luverne, Minn.

Currently there is standing water on the interstate, causing a detour. Once drivers heading west arrive at Worthington, they will head north on US 50 to Highway 30 West. They will then head south on US 75 back to Interstate 90.

The closure began just before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more,