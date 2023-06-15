Hwy 218 reconstruction project in Blooming Prairie delayed until 2025

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced on Wednesday that the Highway 218 reconstruction project in Blooming Prairie has been delayed from 2024 until 2025.

This spring, MnDOT determined that a right-of-way was needed from a property with high risk of environmental contamination. The environmental review adds approximately 12 months to the plan development schedule to allow for investigation of contaminated soil, groundwater, and/or solid waste on the property and determine best management practices for construction. MnDOT determined that there was no way to complete the project without the property purchase.

The City of Blooming Prairie and MnDOT will continue to advance the project in preparation for construction in 2025.

The Highway 218 project will include adding new pavement, enhancing accessibility, installing sidewalks and improving everyone’s safety at the Highway 218 and 1st St. NE intersection.

MnDOT is also reviewing options for adding through lanes, turn lanes, bicycle and pedestrian facilities with the City of Blooming Prairie.

