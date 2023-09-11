Hormel worker’s contract comes to a head; worker union recommends “no” vote on final offer

(ABC 6 News) – This week, workers at the Hormel plant in Austin, Minn., will vote on a final offer from the company as the current contract expires.

The worker-driven UFCW Local 663 bargaining committee gave this statement to their coworkers at the Austin Hormel plant:

“As essential meatpacking workers, we were proud to feed America during the pandemic. We made huge sacrifices to keep our communities fed and should be compensated as the heroes we are.”

“Last week, Hormel gave us their “final offer.” They refuse to give us good wages and secure pensions after record company profits. We, the bargaining committee, unanimously recommend a “NO” vote next week. We believe we can win more if we stick together.”

The worker’s current contract expired Sunday.

Hormel workers are expected to vote on the final offer on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This comes after hundreds of Hormel workers and their families marched throughout Austin.

RELATED: Hormel employees march for fair pay

According to a press release from UFCW Local 663, Hormel’s gross profits reached $2.052 billion dollars over the past year.

Members of the bargaining committee say they hope to reach a fair agreement quickly.