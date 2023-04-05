Help needed finding missing Mankato toddler, father

(ABC 6 News) – Mankato Public Safety is asking for help in finding a 2-year-old boy and his father.

Walter Brown, 20, left a home on the 1200 block of Pohl Road with his son, 2-year-old Koran Brown, after an altercation with Koran’s mother either on or around March 23.

The last time anyone heard from Walter was around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24. Neither Walter, nor Koran, have been seen or heard from since then, and there is now concern for their welfare.

Walter is described as a black male, 5-foot-8, around 160 pounds, has brown eyes and dreadlocks with blonde tips, a beard and neck tattoos. Koran is a black male with dark-colored hair.

Police say the incident was reported to law enforcement on March 29, and the BCA is helping them with their investigation.

If you know where Koran or Walter may be, you’re asked to call 9-1-1, or 507-387-8725.

