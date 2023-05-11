Heavy rains result in areas of flash flooding

(ABC 6 News) – Heavy rains from Thursday morning has led to some areas of flash flooding in the ABC 6 News viewing area.

The National Weather Service has issued a **FLASH FLOOD WARNING** for northwestern Freeborn County and south-central Mitchell County in Iowa until early Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall from slow moving showers and thunderstorms has resulted in 3-5″ having fallen across portions of northwestern Freeborn County and southern Waseca County and 1.5-2.5″ in south-central Mitchell County, according to the National Weather Service.

The heavy rains may lead to flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. When encountering flooded roads, do not drive on them. Most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles.

