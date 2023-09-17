Hay bale fire in Oronoco Saturday night causes no damage to trailer

(ABC 6 News) – First responders were called to a report of a hay bale fire in Oronoco Saturday night.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received reports of a fire around 8:30 p.m. to a flatbed, agricultural trailer parked behind the Oronoco Gas ‘n Go on Cedar Center Ave.

Deputies say there were around 10-12 hay bales on the trailer when the fire started. It is believed to have started due to the bales being wet from recent rain and most likely combusted.

There were no damages reported to the trailer but all of the hay bales are a total loss.

First responders were on the scene again Sunday morning to wet the area to ensure another fire did not ignite.