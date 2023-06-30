Grandma’s Phenomenal Fruits showcases a family’s hard work at Thursdays Downtown

(ABC 6 News) – Every week feature one of the vendors that brings there items to Thursdays Downtown.

This week is Roberta Kurth’s turn. She’s the owner of Grandma’s Phenomenal Fruits. Roberta has been dehydrating fruits for 36 years. Three years ago she opened her business to the public because of how much everyone enjoyed her fruit.

This is her first summer selling her treats at Thursdays Downtown. She said she is really excited to be a part of it all and she couldn’t do it on her own.



“All my eight grandkids pretty much help me with the business, they work and in some way we have little stations set up. They’re great at helping,” Kurth explained.

Roberta does sell other fruits outside of Thursdays Downtown such as dried tomatoes, pineapple- and watermelon. She hopes her fruits will soon be sold in gift shops along the Mississippi River valley.





