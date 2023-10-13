Gov. Walz flies flags at half-staff to honor victims of attacks in Israel
(ABC 6 News) – According to a press release from the Walz Administration, Governor Tim Walz ordered all flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff until sunset on Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, to honor the victims of the attacks on Israel by Hamas militants.
“Minnesota joins the nation in condemning the horrific acts of violence against Israeli civilians by Hamas,” said Governor Walz. “The United States and Israel are united by a shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and regional security. We will continue to stand in solidarity with Minnesota’s Jewish and Israeli community and work with the State Department to ensure the safety of Minnesotans at home and abroad.”