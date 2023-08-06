Gov. Walz declares this week ‘National Farmers Market Week’

(ABC 6 News) – This week is designated as ‘National Farmers Market Week’ after a recent proclamation by Minn. Gov. Tim Walz.

According to the Minnesota Farmers Market Association, there are around 375 farmers markets across the state.

Throughout the week, there are many markets where you can shop locally.

Here are a few options:

In Austin, the Cedar Rivers Farmers Market is open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 501 Oakland Ave. According to social media, however, the market will not be open this week due to the Mower County Fair.

In Plainview, you can find its farmers market every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. near Bennetts Food Center.

The Pine Island Farmers Market kicks off on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Trailhead Park through Oct.

On the corner of Broadway and Fountain, you can find the Albert Lea Farmers Market on Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on where you can find other markets, click here.