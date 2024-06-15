Gas line hit during construction in Mantorville
(ABC 6 News) — A contractor working on the Highway 57 construction in Mantorville project hit a gas line Saturday morning.
According to a spokesperson from MnDOT, the Mantorville Fire Department responded to the scene, but was cleared out by noon. Minnesota Energy is on scene repairing the line.
A witness reached out to ABC 6 News and said they were told to evacuate their nearby RV and move to higher ground.
No injuries were reported.