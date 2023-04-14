Gary Peterson, former ABC 6 News colleague, co-founder of FindJodi.com, passes away

(ABC 6 News) – We here at ABC 6 News are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a former colleague.

Gary Peterson, 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 12 at Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester.

Peterson served as a News Producer and News Director at ABC 6 in the early 2000s. During his media career he earned several awards including an Emmy for television News Director. He also earned the Eric Sevareid award for investigative reporting.

Peterson was also co-founder of FindJodi.com, a website developed in 2003, dedicated to the disappearance of television news anchor, Jodi Huisentruit in 1995.

Peterson and his wife owned and operated a portrait studio for 30 years. They worked side-by-side as Medicolegal Death Scene investigators for the Medical Examiner’s office. He was elected to the Fillmore County Board of Commissioners and served 16 years. He was also deployed for several national Red Cross disasters and was active in search and recovery of missing persons.

Peterson also had an extensive background in Emergency Management as a former City and County Emergency Management Director. In 2001 he received the Department of Emergency Management “State Volunteer of the Year” award.

Peterson was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Surviving him are his wife, two sisters, sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

For more information about Peterson and memorial services, CLICK HERE.