Former Rochester therapist accused of inappropriate relationship with vulnerable adult

(ABC 6 News) – A licensed Rochester therapist faces a charge of criminal sexual conduct after allegedly abusing a vulnerable adult while she acted as his therapist.

According to court documents, Rochester police received a report that Mandy Erin Hyland, 43, of Stewartville, may have sexually abused a former patient from the Adult Abuse Reporting Center.

Court documents call Hyland a licensed psychologist. Hyland was formerly listed as a co-owner of Highland Meadows Counseling Center in Rochester with a Masters in clinical social work.

Rochester police collected photo, video, and text evidence alleging that Hyland was in an inappropriate sexual relationship with the vulnerable adult in April of this year, according to court documents.

Police also spoke to staff at Hyland’s former psychology office in Rochester. Her former coworkers allegedly told police Hyland had left the office “following the revelation of her relationship with (the) Victim.”

The alleged victim told police he “grew attached to Hyland while she was his therapist because she was the one person he could trust.”

Police issued an arrest warrant for Hyland on June 28, after the alleged victim checked himself into the Southeast Regional Crisis Center after trying and failing to cut off contact with Hyland.

The alleged victim told police he had changed his phone number, but Hyland tracked down his new contact information.

Hyland was arrested and arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday, June 3.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 25.