Former Mayo Clinic doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children

(ABC 6 News) – A former Mayo Clinic pediatric cardiologist pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting children in La Crosse County Court Friday.

Joseph Thomas Poterucha, 41, was accused of three counts of felony 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 in October of 2021, according to Wisconsin court records.

All three charges dated back to October of 2019.

Prior to the charges, Poterucha, a Rochester resident, worked as a pediatric cardiology fellow at Mayo Clinic.

According to publicly record, the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, Poterucha surrendered his license to practice medicine in the state of Wisconsin in November of 2021, and surrendered his license to practice in Minnesota a few months later.

Poterucha pleaded guilty to one amended charge of felony 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of misdemeanor 4th-degree sexual assault of a child in LaCrosse County Court Friday, May 26, according to Wisconsin court records.

His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 31.