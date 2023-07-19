Former Iowa Hawkeyes lineman dies at age 23

(ABC 6 News) – A former Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman died unexpectedly over the weekend, the University of Iowa said on Tuesday.

Cody Ince, 23, died at his home near Grantsburg, Wisconsin on Saturday, according to Ince’s obituary.

Ince played in 29 games for the Hawkeyes from 2018 to 2021 as an offensive lineman.

The Wisconsin native was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, earning recognition on the spring semester Dean’s list in 2021.

Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz released a statement on Ince’s passing by saying:

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing. Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing, and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family, and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss.” Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach

A visitation is planned for July 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at BrowTine Event Center in Amery, Wisconsin.