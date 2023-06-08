Forgot sunscreen? Maybe your window can help protect against sun damage

(ABC 6 News) – It’s no secret that sunscreen is one of the best protectants against the sun. But, there’s actually another option and you don’t have to worry about wearing it, it’s solar shades for windows.

It’s a certain type of window film that reduces glare and heat from UV rays. While protecting your furniture and decor from fading, it also protects your skin and your wallet!

“In the winter, it will actually help you retain some of that heat that you’re producing inside,” said Todd Jensen, Vice President of Sun Control of Minnesota.

“The first place the heat that you produce wants to go and escape your home is through the glass. With the window film being on the inside layer of the window, it’s going to help reflect that warm heat that you’re producing and keeping it inside.”

Once the film is on, there is no need to replace it. You can also get it for your car.