Floyd County man injured in crash, charged after failing to stop at intersection

(ABC 6 News) – A Floyd County, Iowa man was injured and is facing charges following a single-vehicle crash on Thursday morning after he failed to stop at an intersection and entered a ditch.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office (CGCSO) said the crash happened around 6:00 a.m.

A vehicle driven by 34-year-old Christopher Hackman of Rockford, Iowa, was traveling west on 215th St. in Floyd County when it entered Cerro Gordo County at Zinnia Ave. That is where Hackman allegedly failed to stop at the intersection and entered the ditch causing airbags to deploy.

The CGCSO said Hackman was momentarily trapped inside the vehicle and needed assistance from first responders to get out.

Hackman was transported to Mercy ER where he was treated for his injuries which are unknown.

The CGCSO said Hackman is being charged with failure to maintain control and failure to prove security against liability.

The CGCSO was assisted at the scene by the Rockford Fire Department and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.