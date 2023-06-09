Elgin man taken to ER after shed fire

(ABC 6 News) – A structure fire led to an emergency room trip for an Elgin senior Thursday.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shed fire in the 11,600 block of County Road 11 NE a little after 9:30 a.m. June 8.

While deputies were directing traffic, they learned that a 77-year-old man who owned the shed had collapsed and wasn’t breathing.

Deputies worked with Plainview and Elgin fire departments to administer CPR and used an AED until the man began breathing on his own.

The man was taken to St. Marys ER and was in stable condition, according to Malinda Hanson with the OCSO.

The OCSO said the man had been helping with efforts to put the shed out and may have inhaled smoke.

Responders believe the fire started when a lawn mower battery exploded. The shed is a total loss.

The other resident, a 75-year-old Elgin woman, was not injured.