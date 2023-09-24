Elder Network celebrates 35 years of service with fundraiser gala

(ABC 6 News)- Elder Network celebrated 35 years of service with their “Fall Fling Fundraiser Gala” on Saturday.

They are a human service agency that assists seniors and their caregivers by providing free and low-cost services.

The gala included a dinner, silent auction and dance with live music performed by Sister and Company.

All the money raised will help support the work they do in surrounding communities including Dodge and Olmsted Counties.