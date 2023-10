At around 8 p.m. Monday night, dispatchers sent the Winona Fire Department to an active fire alarm and possible dust explosion at Bay State Milling.

Firefighters found a fire smoldering in a dust collection bin with the fire requiring hoses near the top of the building.

The fire stayed contained to the originally located bin.

First responders stayed on scene for several hours and reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.