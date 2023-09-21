Drunk driver crashes into stairs of Elba church

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man has been arrested and charged after crashing a vehicle into the stairs of a church in Elba, Minn.

The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Jared Blake Hernandez of Rochester.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), authorities responded to the scene around 1:53 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, but the incident happened about an hour earlier.

Hernandez was driving west bound on County Road 26 and allegedly drove through a stop sign where the road intersects with Hwy 74 and drove up on the stairs of the church.

According to WCSO, a witness told them he didn’t stop because he was swerving to avoid hitting a deer, and that is what caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The witness said Hernandez is his son.

Hernandez was given a field sobriety test and provided a breath test that showed a BAC of .23. He was then placed under arrest for DWI and transported to the Winona County Jail.

At the jail, Hernandez agreed to a chemical breath test. The test was conducted 2 hours after the alleged incident occurred. The results of the test found a BAC of .19, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Hernandez appeared in court on Monday, facing two charges of 3rd-Degree DWI. Hernandez was released on $12,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled on Oct, 9.